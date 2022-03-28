Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, More React to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at Oscars

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A stunning moment occurred at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday as actor Will Smith ran on the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Meghan O'Keefe of Decider provided the context:

"The drama started when Chris Rock came out to present the Oscar for Best Documentary. The stand up comic naturally started cracking jokes. When he saw Will Smith, nominated for Best Actor for his work in King Richard, and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith seated in a place of honor, he decided to make what he thought was a tame joke.

"He mentioned that Jada, who is currently rocking a bald style because of autoimmune disorder alopecia, looks like she could star in G.I. Jane. Smith did not take kindly to the jest mocking his wife for embracing her genetic disorder."

In response to the chaos, numerous sports figures chimed in on Twitter, including Patrick Majomes, Stephen A. Smith, Deion Sanders, Lamar Jackson, Ja Morant and Rudy Gay:

Will Smith produced and starred in King Richard and won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Rock was on stage to announce the winner for Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which examined the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, won the honor this year.