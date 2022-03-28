Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 2nd Player in NBA History to Score 37K Career Points

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James continues to etch his name into the history books.

The Los Angeles Lakers star became just the second player in NBA history to score 37,000 points when he drained a deep three-pointer in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

The only other player to accomplish the feat is former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 38,387 points across 20 seasons.

James, 37, is in the midst of one of his most productive seasons since 2007-08 when he averaged 30 points per game. The four-time NBA champion entered Sunday averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists through 54 games.

Considering James likely has multiple seasons ahead of him, reaching 38,000 and eventually passing Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history seems like a foregone conclusion.