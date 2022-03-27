Saquon Barkley Not Actively Being Shopped for Trade, Giants' John Mara Says

Elsa/Getty Images

It doesn't look like the New York Giants will trade veteran running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Giants co-owner John Mara told reporters Sunday that the franchise isn't actively shopping the Penn State product, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. However, Mara added that if new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wanted to make a move, then they can.

Barkley has been rumored as a possible trade candidate for months. Schoen also said earlier this month that he was "open to anything" when asked about trading the 2018 second overall pick.

"I'm not going to say we're open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they're interested in any of our players, I'll certainly listen," Schoen said. "... I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants."

Barkley is owed $7.2 million in 2022 and will become a free agent after the season. If the Giants eventually decide that the veteran running back doesn't have a future with them, they still could trade him.

The 25-year-old was one of the best running backs in the NFL during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, rushing for more than 1,000 yards during each of those years. However, he has been hampered by injuries since then.

Barkley suffered a torn ACL two games into the 2020 season, and he missed four games during the 2021 campaign with an ankle injury. If he can stay healthy and return to form in 2022, he should have plenty of suitors when he hits free agency.

If the Giants decide to move on from Barkley, they'll be left with Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Antonio Williams at running back entering the 2022 season. That wouldn't be ideal for a franchise looking to improve upon a disappointing 2021 campaign.