Packers' Matt LaFleur on Davante Adams Trade: 'Tough Decisions Had to Be Made'

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discussed the team's recent trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the annual league meeting on Sunday.

"Sometimes you got to make some tough decisions," LaFleur said about the Packers dealing Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, per Michael Baca of NFL.com. "Certainly appreciate everything Davante brought to our team. I mean, he is the best receiver in the National Football League, so that was a tough one for me personally and for our organization."

Adams ultimately chose the Raiders over the Packers for the next portion of his career. Pelissero asked LaFleur if the Packers tried to talk Adams out of that decision, to which he replied:

"Well, there really wasn't anything to talk about. I mean, you're going through a contract negotiation and certainly it was just one of those deals where, like I said, a lot of tough decisions had to be made."

Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders, who sent their first- and second-round picks to the Packers in return.

The 29-year-old Adams has been nothing short of dominant over the last two seasons. He caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2020 and then added 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 scores in 2021.

After the season, the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams, who said he would not play in Green Bay on a tag.

Eventually, Adams had the choice of re-signing with the Packers on a long-term deal or playing in another city, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

Adams has a very good reason for wanting to play in Las Vegas, though:

Adams was born in Redwood City, California, and he played high school ball in Palo Alto before moving onto Fresno State. He's a lot closer to home in Vegas than he is in Green Bay, and now Adams will be suiting up for the Silver and Black after eight years with the Packers.