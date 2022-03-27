Floyd Mayweather Reacts to Gervonta Davis' Contract Expiring: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

It's looking increasingly like Gervonta Davis is leaving Mayweather Promotions.

After Davis revealed his contract is up with Mayweather after his upcoming bout with Rolando Romero, Floyd Mayweather seemingly all but confirmed Davis won't be with his promotional outfit moving forward.

“Nothing lasts forever. I will always love Tank. I like him, love him, look at him like a son. He has to do what’s best for him," Mayweather told reporters. "I feel like I’ve done a great job thus far, I mean just building him and putting him in good fights, great fights, and he’s steady growing, steady learning, and I’m proud of him.”

Davis has become one of the biggest stars in boxing since signing with Mayweather, racking up a 26-0 (24 KOs) career record heading into his bout with Romero. The 27-year-old tweeted and deleted a comment earlier this week that said Mayweather was pushing the fight with Romero because this is the last fight of his contract.

Romero is also signed to Mayweather Promotions, meaning the company stands to rake in a massive haul in the bout between the two undefeated fighters.

It seems Mayweather is trying to market Romero as one of the next big things in boxing—perhaps as a potential replacement for Davis. Romero has spent months talking trash in hopes of building hype for the bout, while Davis has taken a calmer, more measured approach.

Provided he's able to defeat Romero—and he'll be a heavy favorite to do so—Davis should have his pick of promotions and a huge contract waiting for him come May.