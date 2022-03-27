Cowboys Rumors: HC Mike McCarthy to Skip NFL's Annual Meeting to Focus on Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly skip the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, and will instead focus on pre-draft scouting, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gehlken noted it's "uncommon" for a head coach not to attend the annual meeting.

McCarthy is heading into his third season with the Cowboys and 16th year overall as an NFL head coach.

Despite the 58-year-old's experience, it's standard for head coaches to take part in the meetings, which this year run from March 27-30. It's the first time the meeting will take place in person since 2019 after it was held virtually the past two years.

The top personnel from each of the 32 teams are set to meet to discuss potential rule changes and other important agenda items for the upcoming season.

McCarthy will instead put his efforts toward the April 28 draft, where his team has nine picks starting with No. 24 overall.

"This is the most involved I’ve been with the draft," McCarthy said recently, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The coach has especially been hands on for scouting in recent weeks, attending pro days at Penn State, Ole Miss and Georgia.

Keeping his focus on the draft could allow him to get a leg up on the competition going into 2022. McCarthy is likely on the hot seat after Dallas suffered a first-round playoff loss following a 12-5 regular season.