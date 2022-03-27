Johnny Manziel 'Really Interested' in Returning to Texas A&M Football Program

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If Johnny Manziel has his way, you'll soon see him back as part of the Texas A&M football program.

The 2012 Heisman winner says he wants to get back involved in football, despite acknowledging his NFL career is over.

"I don't think I'm the same player I used to be," Manziel told TMZ Sports. "I think I still have flashes, but I'm looking at what's next in my life and I want sports and football to be something that is gonna be a mainstay in my life for a long time.

"Now, it's figuring out where exactly that's gonna be—whether it's continuing to work with the FCF or something I'm really interested in as well is going back to Texas A&M and being a part of my school, or the program or whatever it is."

Manziel is currently set to return to the Fan Controlled Football league for a second season in 2022. The fledgling indoor league allows fans to take part in calling plays and making replay decisions, among other rule changes to keep them involved in the in-game process.

Manziel is perhaps the biggest name attached to the FCF's on-field product and says he hopes to potentially get into coaching someday—whether that's in the FCF or at Texas A&M.

"I miss my school, I miss College Station, I miss the feeling of those great times that I got to have when I was in college," Manziel said.

Manziel, 29, played at Texas A&M from 2011 to 2013, winning the Heisman during his redshirt freshman season and becoming the face of college football at the time. After declaring for the 2014 NFL draft, Manziel was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns but lasted only two seasons amid poor play and several off-field incidents.

No NFL team has signed him since his release from Cleveland in 2016. He's since played for the CFL, the defunct Alliance of American Football and the FCF.