49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Could Be Cut After Shoulder Surgery Despite Trade Buzz

Despite trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, it appears the San Francisco 49ers quarterback could become a free agent in the coming weeks or months leading up to the 2022 season.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the 49ers could cut Garoppolo after he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder. A source told Florio that no team will want to trade for the veteran quarterback because of the shoulder surgery and his hefty $25 million salary.

The news comes after Florio reported 49ers general manager John Lynch was telling interested teams that he had an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo. It's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring him or if any are still interested.

Any injury to a quarterback's throwing shoulder is concerning, so it's not necessarily surprising teams aren't interested in acquiring Garoppolo given the circumstances. In addition, the Eastern Illinois product has a lengthy injury history, which doesn't help his case.

The 30-year-old has played just one full season for the 49ers, which came in 2019. He led the team to the Super Bowl that season, but they came up short, and he hasn't made any progress since.

During the 2021 season, Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, but they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

Many quarterback vacancies have already been filled, but the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are two teams that could show interest in signing Garoppolo if and when he is cut by the 49ers.

With Garoppolo likely on his way out of San Francisco, 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance is set to take the reins. The North Dakota State product appeared in six games last season and made two starts. He completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions and also rushed for 168 yards and a score.

Given his versatility, Lance could end up being a better fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense.