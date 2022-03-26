Peyton Manning Jokes He Wants Wine, Letter Back from Tom Brady After NFL Return

AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a 40-day retirement has caused all sorts of problems for the people who sent the iconic quarterback farewell gifts.

Peyton Manning, arguably Brady's biggest rival, was apparently one of the people who got burned by his decision to unretire.

Speaking at an event hosted by The Mint Collective on Saturday, Manning joked he wanted Brady to return the letter and wine he sent to him after his retirement announcement.

"I want the letter back," Manning said. "You got to read all these nice things. I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too."

On Feb. 1, Brady wrote in a post on Instagram that he was retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL. It only took until March 13 before he got bored and decided retirement wasn't for him.

Brady and Manning played a total of 17 games against each other from 2001-15. Brady's teams had a better overall record (11-6), but Manning had the edge in five playoff games (3-2).

Even though Manning might be upset that his letter and wine were all for naught, he was hardly the only person who got burned by Brady's decision.

No one was hurt more by Brady's comeback than the person who spent $518,000 at auction on the touchdown pass he threw to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

It looked like that was going to be the final touchdown of Brady's career, though Evans didn't know it at the time when he threw the ball into the stands.