Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: 'Always Wanted to Play on the Same Team' as Brother Stefon

Doug Benc/AP Images for NFL

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wrote on Twitter Saturday that he'd love to play with his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He'd also be in favor of Diggs making his way to the Cowboys.

Diggs has two years left on a five-year extension worth $72 million. He is under contract through 2023.

The wideout issued a couple of interesting tweets amid a frenetic offseason that saw a few wideouts (e.g., Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill) get traded and signed to massive extensions.

Of note, Hill is now making twice as much as Diggs per year following a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Diggs has issued some seismic tweets before, including this blunt message about a desire to move on from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Diggs was eventually traded to the Buffalo Bills, and he's done nothing but crush the competition ever since with 230 catches, 2,760 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He's well underpaid relative to his peers and will deserve an extension or another contract soon enough.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's highly unlikely Diggs is going anywhere anytime soon, but the timing of everything is interesting nevertheless.

Whether an influx of new money comes with the Bills or another team is yet to be seen, but it'd be cool to see the Diggs brothers team up if that's at all possible.

The younger Diggs' rookie deal with Dallas is up in 2023, when the Bills wideout is scheduled to be a free agent. However, the Cowboys can also pick up the cornerback's fifth-year option and keep him around for 2024.

At this point, though, the two Diggs brothers are playing for teams who ruled the East divisions last year and are looking for return trips to the playoffs in 2022.