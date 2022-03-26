Nate Diaz Requests Release from UFC Contract on Twitter: 'I Got S--t to Do'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nate Diaz requested his release from the UFC in a Twitter post Saturday afternoon, saying he's "got s--t to do."

Diaz's most recent fight was a loss to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June.

In February, the 36-year-old California native told TMZ Sports he planned to retire from MMA after the final fight of his contract. He wanted to face Dustin Poirier for that farewell bout.

"I want the fight now," Diaz said. "What's up, Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

The UFC president responded in early March, saying a Diaz-Poirier fight was on the table but that a trilogy encounter between Diaz and Conor McGregor was also under consideration.

"I wouldn't count out a Conor-Nate III," White told TMZ. "Listen, I'd be shocked if that fight didn't happen again."

Nearly a month later, Diaz still doesn't have a confirmed opponent, and now it sounds like he is ready to walk away from MMA without that goodbye fight.

He's been hinting toward his frustration with the long wait in recent days:

The issue with a possible McGregor fight is that the Irishman doesn't have a timetable for his return to the Octagon after he suffered a leg injury in a loss to Poirier in July.

While McGregor has said the plan is to resume sparring in April, White noted one of the UFC's biggest draws probably won't return to action until early fall.

Diaz doesn't sound like someone who is willing to wait six more months.

Poirier remains available, but White and Co. seemingly haven't been too interested in finalizing a contract.

So, sensing the stalemate, Diaz appears ready to walk away from fighting for good.