Conor McGregor Provides Timeline for UFC Return After Surgery on Leg Injury

AP Photo/John Locher

Conor McGregor gave an update to SevereMMA on Friday regarding the broken left fibula and tibia he suffered during his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier last July.

"Very good. It’s getting there, day by day," McGregor said regarding his recovery from surgery (h/t MMA Fighting Newswire).

"Day by day, I feel better. They’re telling me to just take it easy, but I feel I can go. So I just need to kind of pull the reins back on my own self, so that’s kind of what I’m doing."

McGregor suffered the injuries at the end of the first round. A doctor's stoppage gave Poirier the TKO win.

McGregor provided more information on some of his next steps:

"April, they said I can spar again and I can box again basically. So I’m just going to take it day by day. Hopefully, now, once I get back sparring, I’ll know weight, I’ll know feel, I’ll know my own style. You know what I mean? I’m going to develop a different style, I’d imagine, so I’ve been shadowboxing a bit lately and I feel like I’m just getting the bearing of myself. But I feel good. I’m grounded on my feet, I can stop and start and take off. It’s just the little twists or a torque, I’ve just got to be careful on.

"But this will be a here today, gone tomorrow type of thing in my own head. The bone will recover, it’ll connect back to itself and it’ll be like it never happened."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

"If your man’s wise, he might give it another month or two," McGregor said. "July seems OK for me. I can’t say too early, but July, if I’m sparring in April, May, June, July—I could slap the head off of most of these guys at the end of April."

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight dual champion is one of the most accomplished fighters in the promotion's history. He sports a 22-6 professional record and has seven Performance of the Night honors to his name.