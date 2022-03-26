Chiefs Rumors: Former Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones to Agree to 1-Year Contract

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year contract with running back Ronald Jones II in free agency on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones, 24, was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of USC in 2018, and he went on to spend four seasons with the franchise.

While Jones was a key part of Tampa's running game in 2019 and 2020, he largely fell out of favor in 2021 and was clearly behind Leonard Fournette on the depth chart.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.