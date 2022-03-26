Armoni Brooks, Raptors Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors and guard Armoni Brooks reportedly agreed to a two-year contract on Saturday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal includes a partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season.

Brooks, who was waived by the Houston Rockets in February, has appeared in eight games for the Raptors while playing under a pair of 10-day contracts.

The 23-year-old Brooks went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft out of the University of Houston and spent two seasons playing in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Brooks signed with the Rockets in 2021 and went on to spend parts of two seasons in Houston. In the 61 regular-season games he appeared in for the Rockets, he averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers made and 1.3 assists while shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While Brooks has only played sparingly for the Raptors with 11.1 minutes per game, he made a big enough impression on head coach Nick Nurse and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri to earn a contract.

Toronto is seemingly betting on potential more than anything since Brooks is averaging just 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 30.8 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from long range for the Raptors.

Although Brooks is still trying to find his shooting stroke, having him around for the sake of backcourt depth is paramount for the Raptors currently, especially with Gary Trent Jr. nursing a toe injury and Malachi Flynn on the shelf with a hamstring ailment.

That has left Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby to pick up much of the backcourt slack, but Brooks has been a factor as well.

Brooks has seen a bump in playing time over the past three games, seeing at least 14 minutes of action in each contest and scoring a total of 20 points.

The fact that Brooks only has a partial guarantee for next season means the Raptors aren't necessarily married to him, but now they have the opportunity to develop him and see if he can become a key piece moving forward.