Head of NFL Competition Committee Says OT Rule Changes Have 'a Lot of Momentum'

Set Number: X163914 TK1

NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said Friday there's "a lot of momentum" toward changing the league's overtime rules.

McKay explained he's still not sure whether either of the two formal proposals—one to guarantee both teams possession in overtime or another to force the receiving team to score both a touchdown and a two-point conversion to end the game on the first OT possession—has enough support to earn approval from the league's owners, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

"I think my history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get," McKay said. "But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether overtime rules need to be further modified."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.