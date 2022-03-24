MJF Says He's 'Not Signing S--t' Before AEW Contract Expires in January 2024

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

AEW superstar MJF is considered to be one of the best young talents in professional wrestling, and he hasn't been shy about discussing his intentions to test free agency when his contract expires in 2024.

MJF spoke to journalist Ariel Helwani on Thursday and reiterated that he has no intentions to re-sign with AEW before the end of his contract, almost regardless of the amount of money he's offered.

"I'm not signing s--t. I'm not signing s--t. No shot. ... That is not something I'd consider, unless the number was absolutely astronomical, but even then I'm not sure I'd consider it," MJF said.

Helwani followed up and asked MJF what amount of money would it take for him to consider re-signing without testing the open market.

"That's not something that I'm willing to discuss," he responded. "But I'm sure if you see what the top guys in our industry make, that's cool, but I want to make more than that."

MJF spoke in-depth about a variety of topics in Thursday's interview, such as his career beginnings and his relationship with Cody Rhodes. Though he remained in character, he openly discussed WWE's rumored interest in him but stopped short of revealing his plans.

At 26 years old, MJF has quickly risen to the top of the wrestling industry. He's received praise from fans and veteran wrestlers for his heel persona and promo work, with many believing he's among the best in the business on the mic.

MJF is coming off a high-profile feud with CM Punk, which culminated in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution earlier this month. Punk won the match after Wardlow turned on MJF and handed Punk the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he punched MJF with to get the pin.