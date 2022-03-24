2023 NFL Draft to Be Held in Kansas City April 27-29

Set Number: X163971 TK1

As the 2022 NFL draft quickly approaches in April, details for next year's event were revealed Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that the 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City for the first time in its history on April 27-29.

"This will be one of the biggest and most anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted," Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a release.

Nelson added: "Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL draft and NFL draft experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks."

Per the release, the draft will take place "in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial" in Kansas City.

This year's draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28 to April 30. From 1965 on, the NFL held the draft exclusively in New York City before bringing the event to Chicago in 2015. Since then, the draft has been held in various cities across the country.

Nashville hosted the event in 2019, while Cleveland was the location in 2021. The draft was held virtually for the first time in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit, Green Bay and Washington, D.C., are among the finalists under consideration to host the 2024 draft.