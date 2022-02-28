Detroit, Green Bay and Washington Considered Finalists to Host 2024 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The NFL is exploring locations for the 2024 draft, and three finalists were revealed Monday.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy told reporters that the homes of the Packers, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders are being considered to host the event in two years.

The team owners are reportedly expected to make a final decision at a league meeting in late March.

This year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, while next's years is set for Kansas City. The NFL draft's longtime home was New York City, but that changed in 2015 when Chicago hosted the event. The league has since brought the draft to various cities across the country.

The draft was held virtually for the first time ever in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was able to return to some form of normalcy last year when the event was held in Cleveland. The 2021 draft was notable for its talent at the quarterback position. A signal-caller was selected with each of the top three picks, and five were taken in the first round overall.

Out of the three finalists for 2024, Washington, D.C., is the only one of have hosted the event in the past, but that was all the way back in 1941. While the draft has never been held in Green Bay, it has taken place in Wisconsin. Milwaukee hosted it in 1940.

This year's event in Las Vegas will be interesting, considering there is no consensus top prospect in the class. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 pick and can go in a variety of different directions such as defensive end or offensive line.