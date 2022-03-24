Chiefs Rumors: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Agrees to 3-Year, $30M Contract

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs had a major hole to fill after trading speedy receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and they reportedly found someone to help replace him.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Chiefs agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with former Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Pelissero added that Valdes-Scantling will receive $18 million in the first two years of his contract and noted there are incentives that could put the contract at a maximum value of $36 million.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off a down year in 2021 after he missed six games with a hamstring injury, which caused him to be placed on injured reserve. He finished with 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. His 16.5 yards per catch ranked first among Green Bay's wide receivers.

While he's no six-time Pro Bowl selection, Valdes-Scantling should help fill the void left by Hill because of his prowess as a deep threat. He's averaged 17.5 yards per reception in his four-year career, recording a catch of at least 60 yards in each season.

Valdes-Scantling will have ample opportunities for chunk-yardage plays while catching passes from Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is known for his improvisation. Kansas City's revamped receiving corps also includes former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal.



It will be important for Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster to quickly develop some chemistry with Mahomes. The AFC West is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and Kansas City will not have an easy road as it tries to win a seventh consecutive division title.