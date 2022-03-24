Tyreek Hill: It's 'Tough' to Leave Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs After Trade to Dolphins

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill gave his thoughts on his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins at Thursday's introductory press conference.

"It was tough," Hill said of leaving the Chiefs. "But when somebody bring you a lot of money, your feelings change."

The Dolphins surrendered five draft picks to bring in the star receiver before agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Despite initial reports of Hill deciding between the Dolphins and New York Jets, the 28-year-old indicated there was no real choice.

"I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I'm basically from here; I'm here all the time," Hill said. "This is home for me, for us."

Hill has been one of the most productive players in the NFL since entering the league, earning six Pro Bowl selections with three first-team All-Pro honors as a receiver and returner.

He helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl after the 2019 season and has been even better the past two years with 2,515 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in that span. He finished third in the NFL in 2021 with 111 receptions.

It also helped with his quarterback being Patrick Mahomes, a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time MVP and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hill will now work with Tua Tagovailoa, who is much less proven at this level.

The wideout still has a lot of faith in the 24-year-old heading into his third season.

"Tua is one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL," Hill said Thursday. "Just his ball placement, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement, and us just utilizing our speed, our best asset."

With Hill and Jaylen Waddle at receiver, the Dolphins can use their speed to put pressure on any team in the NFL.