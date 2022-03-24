Dolphins Trade Rumors: DeVante Parker Drawing Interest from Eagles, More Teams

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

After acquiring six-time Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins' receiver room has become a bit crowded.

While it's not clear whether the Dolphins are actively shopping their offensive weapons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that wide receiver DeVante Parker is drawing trade interest from "several" teams around the league. The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are among the teams inquiring about Parker's availability.

In addition to trading for Hill, Miami also added former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson in free agency. Jackson noted that if Parker isn't traded his role on the team will likely be rotating with Wilson as the No. 3 wideout behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who had a standout rookie season in 2021.

The Dolphins' influx of receivers is part of the team's concerted effort to add weapons around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert to add depth to its backfield.

The 14th pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Parker has spent his entire career with the Dolphins. He has struggled to live up to expectations, recording just one 1,000-yard season in seven years.

Parker appeared in 10 games last season and recorded 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns on 73 targets. He spent some time on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

The Eagles are looking to improve their receiving corps after none of their players reached 1,000 receiving yards last season. DeVonta Smith led Philadelphia with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

Adding a veteran like Parker will surely make life easier for Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles also have three first-round picks in next month's NFL draft, giving them ample chances to address holes on the roster.