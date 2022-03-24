Chiefs Rumors: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ronald Jones, Stephon Gilmore Among Targets

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly targeting wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, running back Ronald Jones and cornerback Stephon Gilmore as they look to replenish their roster after trading Tyreek Hill.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL Network reported the Chiefs are "50-50" on Valdez-Scantling and "feel good" they can land Jones. Adding Gilmore could depend if his price on the open market comes down.

The Chiefs currently have $17.7 million in salary-cap room, per Spotrac, after sending Hill to the Miami Dolphins in a foundation-shifting blockbuster.

