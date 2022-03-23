Michael Malone, Nuggets Reportedly Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets and coach Mike Malone reportedly agreed to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal, though no terms were released. Malone was under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The Nuggets are on the verge of their fourth straight playoff appearance under Malone, who is in his seventh season in Denver. He has helped develop Nikola Jokic into an MVP-caliber player while leading the Nuggets to a conference finals appearance in 2020.

Only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423) have more wins than Malone (309) among Nuggets coaches in franchise history. Barring a falling out behind the scenes, it now seems likely Malone will eventually pass Moe to become the franchise's all-time leader in wins.

Malone previously spent parts of two seasons as the coach of the Sacramento Kings, going 39-67. At the time of his departure in Sacramento, there were rumors of a falling out between Malone and Kings management regarding their visions for the future. Malone has ripped the Kings on a number of occasions for mismanagement in the years since his departure.

Brought on by Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, Malone has found a far better working environment and plenty of success since his arrival in Denver.