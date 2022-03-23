New USFL Rules to Feature 3-Point Conversions, Best-of-3 OT in League's April Restart

David Madison/Getty Images

The USFL introduced radical new rules that it hopes will differentiate its product from the NFL and college football Wednesday.

Among the rules the league is adopting are a three-point conversion, an alternate option for onside kicks and a best-of-three overtime rule.

The three-point conversion gives teams a chance to score on one play from their opponent's 10-yard line. Onside kicks are allowed or can be replaced by a 4th-and-12 from their own 33-yard line.

Overtime periods consist of alternating possessions from an opponent's 2-yard line. After three chances, the team with the most points wins; if the two teams remain tied, a sudden-death situation commences with more plays from the 2.

"Fans are the USFL's top priority, so our rules are designed to give fans the traditional physical play they know and love while adding some modern fast-paced elements," said Mike Pereira, USFL Head of Officiating. "The overwhelming majority of rules that govern gameplay in the USFL are standard at the professional or collegiate level. But we are incorporating a few unconventional ideas that we're convinced will add offense, alter some coaching decisions and strategy for the better, and make it easier to get major penalty calls correct. Collectively, these changes will be good for the game of football and keep fans more engaged and entertained."

In addition, teams will be allowed to make two forward passes behind the line of scrimmage and offensive pass interference will be a hybrid of college and professional rules. A spot foul will only occur on pass interference penalties if the player is tackled by an opposing defender beyond 15 yards; otherwise, it's a 15-yard penalty. Spot fouls also come into play if the interference took place inside 15 yards from the line of scrimmage.

If a pass does not cross the line of scrimmage, there is no penalty for offensive pass interference or ineligible man downfield.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The USFL will also allow its replay center to overrule personal foul calls (e.g. roughing the passer, defenseless player, etc.) if they are deemed incorrect. Each coach will receive one challenge per game, which will also be decided by a replay center in Los Angeles.

The USFL kicks off its season next month.