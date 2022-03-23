Dolphins' Updated Super Bowl 57, AFC East Betting Odds After Tyreek Hill Trade

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are about to become a popular Super Bowl pick.

Tyreek Hill's sudden arrival gives the Dolphins one of the best one-two punches at wideout in the NFL, and the sportsbooks are taking notice. Miami is now +3500 (bet $100 to win $3,500) to win the Super Bowl after opening Wednesday at +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins have also moved from +3000 to +2000 to win the AFC and from +650 to +400 to capture the AFC East.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chiefs sent Hill to Miami in a blockbuster that netted Kansas City five draft picks, including first- and second-round picks in 2022. Hill is the second Pro Bowl receiver to find a new home in the last week, with the Green Bay Packers sending Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 18.

While five draft picks is a haul, Hill's arrival should help Miami's offense become one of the most dynamic in football. Hill and Jaylen Waddle are arguably the NFL's best (and fastest) duo at receiver, while Raheem Mostert brings track-star speed to the backfield after coming over in free agency.

New head coach Mike McDaniel is known as one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the sport; the number of jet sweeps and amount of motion coming to Miami will be dizzying for opposing offenses.

Perhaps the only lingering question is whether Tua Tagovailoa can be the answer at quarterback. Tagovailoa has been unspectacular through two NFL seasons and has shown a particular hesitance in getting the ball downfield. That's not a great mix when Hill and Waddle both have the skill set to break opposing defenses down the field.

If McDaniel can work magic and turn Tagovailoa into a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, these odds might wind up being too low.

