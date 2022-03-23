NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore, James Bradberry Interest Chiefs in Free Agency, Trade

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in the market for a veteran cornerback, with both Stephon Gilmore and James Bradberry listed as possibilities, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gilmore is a free agent after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers, earning his fifth career Pro Bowl selection.

Bradberry remains under contract with the New York Giants, but he could be available in a trade if he isn't released first.

Kansas City could use some more experience at cornerback after losing Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers. L'Jarius Sneed started all 15 games he played last season and Rashad Fenton is seemingly ready for a bigger role, but both are just 25 years old and have dealt with inconsistency.

Adding a proven player would strengthen the Chiefs secondary and add some much-needed depth at the position.

Kansas City has already made several changes to the secondary after ranking 27th in the NFL against the pass last season. The organization added safety Justin Reid to seemingly replace Tyrann Mathieu, who remains a free agent. Safety Daniel Sorensen is also still unsigned.

Bradberry could be another quality addition as he heads into the final season of his three-year contract with the Giants. He has a $21.9 million cap hit for 2022 in New York, but the organization could clear $12.1 million by trading the cornerback, per Spotrac.

It would give the Chiefs an impact player who set career highs with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries last year. The 2020 Pro Bowler has made 91 starts across six seasons in the NFL and could immediately slide into the starting lineup in Kansas City.

On the other hand, Bradberry also allowed eight passing touchdowns in coverage and a 93.0 passer rating last season, per Pro Football Reference, each his worst mark of the past four years. The 28-year-old will look to bounce back in 2022, whether with the Giants or someone else.

Gilmore could be an even bigger difference-maker for the Chiefs as a 2018 and '19 first-team All-Pro selection who is only two years removed from being named Defensive Player of the Year. When healthy, he has been among the best cover corners in the NFL.

The problem is he has missed 14 games over the past two years because of a quadriceps injury. The 31-year-old was also unable to work out long-term deals with either the Panthers or New England Patriots over the past two seasons, which could indicate a high asking price either in money or contract length.

With Kansas City looking to contend for a title in a division loaded with quarterback talent (Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr), Gilmore could be worth the risk.