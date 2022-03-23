Raiders Rumors: Allen Robinson Contract Was Pursued Before Davante Adams Trade

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly an active suitor for free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson before he signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that the Raiders were in talks with Robinson at the same time they were discussing a Davante Adams trade with the Green Bay Packers, and if a Robinson deal would have gotten done, "maybe the Adams trade wouldn't have happened."

Robinson agreed to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on Thursday. One day later, the Raiders completed the blockbuster deal for Adams, sending the Packers' first- and second-round picks in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Vegas proceeded to sign Aaron Rodgers' longtime favorite target to a five-year, $140 million contract extension. Green Bay had previously placed the franchise tag on Adams, but the sides made no serious progress toward a long-term agreement.

In the end, the Raiders accomplished their goal of acquiring a true No. 1 target for quarterback Derek Carr.

The combination of Adams, slot sensation Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller should give the team one of the best pass-catching trios in the NFL.

Carr and Co. will likely need every ounce of that talent as they prepare to take on the AFC West—the most talented division in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

"This is the best division in football right now," Adams told reporters. "It'd be hard not to say that, even if I was still in Green Bay right now, honestly. It's loaded. It's not going to be easy, but it's definitely something I'm looking forward to. I'm always looking for a challenge."

It's unclear based on Fowler's report whether there was ever a path, however narrow, to land both Robinson and Adams to lead the receiving group. That tandem on the outside with Renfrow in the slot and Waller working the middle would have been extraordinary.

Nevertheless, the Raiders' passing attack is in good shape as it gets ready for what could be a lot of shootouts against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers and Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos.