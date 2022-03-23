Deshaun Watson Rumors: Jarvis Landry, Leonard Fournette Talked Joining QB on Falcons

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Atlanta Falcons were so close to landing Deshaun Watson that both sides were thinking about who else would join the quarterback on the squad.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watson Facetimed with both free-agent receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Leonard Fournette about joining him in Atlanta. The Falcons were also considering the potential pass-catching options to add around the quarterback.

Watson instead made a surprising shift and waived his no-trade clause to the land with the Cleveland Browns, with the Houston Texans receiving a package that included three first-round picks. The quarterback also signed a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported Watson requested more money and guarantees late in negotiations with the Falcons, meaning the Browns' offer made the difference.

Prior to the trade, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson said the Falcons front office would be "surprised" if Watson didn't join the team.

Discussions over a deal for Watson heated up after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him on March 11 in relation to multiple women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits, but teams clearly decided they were comfortable with acquiring him once the possibility of a jail sentence was ruled out.

The Georgia native appeared destined to join his hometown team, which likely would have brought several other top talents as Atlanta instantly transformed into a contender. Landry could have reemerged as a No. 1 receiver after a down year with Cleveland, while Fournette would have strengthened the backfield after totaling 1,266 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season with the Buccaneers.

The Falcons were instead left with nothing, giving the squad little choice but to kick off a rebuild as it traded longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette returned to the Buccaneers on a three-year deal, rejoining Tom Brady, who came out of retirement as the squad looks to win another Super Bowl.

Landry remains a free agent, but he could reportedly re-sign with the Browns after the team added Watson, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.