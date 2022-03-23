Draymond Green Says Warriors 'Playing Soft,' 'Playing Stupid' After Loss vs. Magic

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Golden State Warriors didn't have Stephen Curry for Tuesday's 94-90 loss to the Orlando Magic, but Draymond Green believes that is far from their only problem.

"I think we're playing soft," he told reporters. "We're playing stupid. We're just not playing good basketball and we're getting punked. It's hard to win a game when you're getting punked."

Green had just two points in the loss, although he had seven assists as his team's primary facilitator. Jordan Poole led the scoring with 26 points, while Klay Thompson added 15 behind 2-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

The offense was the biggest problem, as the visitors turned it over 18 times and managed a mere 16 points in the fourth quarter while the game slipped away.

Golden State looked every bit the part of a championship contender back on Feb. 7 when a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder moved it to 41-13. However, it is just 6-12 since and has lost three in a row after the latest defeat.

Curry is also out indefinitely with a foot injury, and the stretch run of the schedule still features challenging games against the likes of the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

The Warriors are currently third in the Western Conference standings but are just two games ahead of the Jazz and three games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks as they trend in the wrong direction. Getting "punked" against the lowly Magic certainly isn't going to help their playoff-seeding prospects.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This team still has a championship ceiling if Curry returns to health and Thompson consistently rediscovers his form from before he suffered two season-ending injuries, but it is not playing like a contender as the season enters its final stretch.

And Green wasn't afraid to call out himself and his teammates.