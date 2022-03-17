Warriors' Stephen Curry Reportedly Out Indefinitely After Suffering Foot Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly set to miss an indefinite amount of time after suffering a foot injury during Wednesday's 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot after X-rays showed no fractures or "major damage."

Charania noted that while the negative X-rays are a "sigh of relief" for the Warriors, Curry will still be sidelined indefinitely.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, there is "optimism" Curry will be able to return by the start of the playoffs, but he is expected to see specialists soon to undergo further evaluation.

Curry's injury occurred during the second quarter when Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart clipped his leg while diving for a loose ball:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took issue with the play, telling reporters:

"I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

Smart defended himself after the game:

"I saw the ball, I dove for the ball, trying to make a play. Unfortunately that occurred. ... I'm sure I'm going to get called dirty. But I know who I am. ... I play very hard and I leave everything on the court. ... My teammates, my colleagues, they know I'm not a dirty player."

Regardless of the intentions or how clean the play was, the Warriors are without their best player at a hugely important time of the season.

Golden State has 12 games remaining in the regular season, and it holds a 47-23 record, which is good for third place in the Western Conference.

With Wednesday's loss, the Warriors fell a full game behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies, while the first-place Phoenix Suns hold a nine-game advantage over the Dubs.

One thing working in the Warriors' favor is that they have a 3.5-game cushion over the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, who are tied for fourth in the conference.

Curry's injury could disrupt the Warriors' momentum, though, as they had been playing solid basketball.

After an inexplicable five-game losing streak and seven losses in eight games, the Dubs turned it around with a four-game winning streak prior to Wednesday's loss to Boston.

Curry joins a number of Warriors on the shelf. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are out with knee and back injuries, respectively, while Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica are dealing with illnesses.

Curry is the Warriors' go-to guy with averages of 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 three-pointers made per game, and the two-time NBA MVP's absence will leave a big hole in Golden State's lineup.

Until Curry is able to return, the Warriors will need big-time production out of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, as well as Wiggins when he can play.

Golden State is deep enough to play well and sustain through the regular season, but the Warriors desperately need a healthy Curry during the playoffs to make a deep run and contend for a championship.