Raiders News: Demarcus Robinson Agrees to 1-Year Contract After 6 Seasons with Chiefs

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, Katz Brothers Sports told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old spent the last six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He caught 25 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Robinson's production last year dipped a bit as he fell behind Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle in Kansas City's passing game. He caught 77 passes for 915 yards and seven touchdowns between 2019 and 2020.

Robinson has yet to miss a game throughout his career, and he has been a reasonably steady target. Per Pro Football Reference, he has only three dropped passes since 2018. That kind of consistency can be valuable.

With this move, the Raiders likely put the finishing touches on their passing game ahead of the 2022 season.

Las Vegas signed Jacob Hollister to fortify its depth at tight end and sent shock waves across the NFL landscape by sending a first- and second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams. Adams promptly got a record-setting five-year, $140 million contract.

Derek Carr is entering a contract year, and the Raiders have set the table nicely for him to parlay his 2022 performance into a significant payout next offseason.