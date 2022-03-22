Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Willis Out of Round 1, Olave to Packers

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

There's a new No. 1 pick at the top of Daniel Jeremiah's newest mock draft.

The NFL Media analyst pegged Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to the Jacksonville Jaguars in February but now has the Jaguars taking Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

Jeremiah also dropped Liberty quarterback Malik Willis out of the first round altogether after projecting him to go 19th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett met the same fate.

After they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, many expect the Green Bay Packers to consider wide receiver a top priority in the draft. Jeremiah has the Packers selecting not only Ohio State star Chris Olave but also Penn State star Jahan Dotson.

Olave caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns in four years with the Buckeyes. He sits 10th overall on Bleacher Report's big board, with B/R NFL scout Nate Tice comparing him to Atlanta Falcons pass-catcher Calvin Ridley:

"Olave is a great route-runner with polish. He shows an understanding of not only the routes he runs but the concept that the offense is running and will tempo his routes accordingly. [...]

"Overall, Olave projects as a Day 1 starter as an inside and out "Z" WR for any NFL offense due to his comfort level with an assortment of concepts and his steady and consistent play style. His versatile skillset as a receiver can translate to any offense."

Dotson is the No. 18 overall player on the B/R big board. The Nittany Lions star made steady improvement over his four seasons in college, culminating in a 2021 campaign in which he hauled in 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 scores.

Tice drew a parallel between Dotson and Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett:

"His understanding of how to angle his routes out of his breaks and ability to make catches on poor throws allowed him to be productive no matter the situation he was put in. Overall, Dotson has the athleticism and skill set to make him a Day 1 starter for any NFL offense. While his lack of size and build will make some teams hesitant to take him early and may limit his overall upside, he is a true football player with a competitive streak and dynamic play ability that makes him an exciting prospect whom every team would love to have."

The lack of a clear succession plan in Green Bay was among the many reasons why the Adams trade was so unexpected.

For now, Allen Lazard is the No. 1 wideout in the Packers offense. Even with a quarterback as good as Aaron Rodgers, that's less than ideal for a franchise with Super Bowl ambitions.

A lot of the best free-agent receivers are off the board, leaving the draft as the best way for Green Bay to fill the void Adams' departure left.

Using two first-rounders on wideouts would still be an aggressive route to take. Since at least 2000, that's something no team has done, per Stathead. But when you have a 38-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback under contract, desperate times call for desperate measures.