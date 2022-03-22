Maple Leafs to Wear Justin Bieber-Designed Alternate Jerseys vs. Devils

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Toronto Maple Leafs have come down with a case of Bieber Fever.

The NHL franchise and the pop star collaborated on an alternate jersey that it will debut Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils. Bieber helped design the reversible jersey, which was introduced Tuesday on social media.

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans."

The Bieber collab is part of the Leafs' continued push to generate enthusiasm for hockey among young fans. The jersey features a largely traditional design on one side, with a black, blue and white maple leaf. The other side is black and yellow with a double-leaf logo and the word "Leafs" helping to create a smiley face.

"The opportunity to collaborate with Justin and Drew House to create such a unique alternate sweater will make it even more special for our fans and the team," Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

Bieber was raised in Stratford, Ontario, which is about two hours outside of Toronto. He's been a lifelong Leafs fan and even released a "love letter" video to the franchise to promote the release of his "Hold On" single last year.