Cowboys Rumors: Bobby Wagner Talks Have 'No Momentum'; Contract 'Unlikely'

It doesn't sound like Bobby Wagner will be reuniting with his former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, there is "no momentum" for a deal and a contract between Wagner and the Dallas Cowboys appears "unlikely."

Wagner became a free agent for the first time in his career after being released by the Seattle Seahawks on March 12. He was an eight-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler in 10 seasons with Seattle from 2012-21.

The move did cost the Seahawks $3.75 million in dead cap for 2022.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Dallas contacted Wagner following his release to express interest in signing him.

The connection to Quinn, who was Seattle's defensive coordinator from 2013-14, seemed to make Dallas a logical landing spot for Wagner. The Cowboys started the offseason with a need at inside linebacker, but they wound up re-signing Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal on March 18.

Assuming the Cowboys don't come back around to Wagner, there are some teams that do make sense as a potential landing spot.

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters they have "talked about" adding Wagner, and the defensive staff is going to break down game film to see if he would be a fit.

New England Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon attempted to recruit Wagner through Twitter on March 14.

Wagner remains a productive player at the age of 31. He ranked third in the NFL with 170 combined tackles and recorded five pass breakups in 16 starts last season.