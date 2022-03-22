Commanders Rumors: Washington Doing Due Diligence on Malik Willis After Wentz Trade

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were reportedly doing their "due diligence" on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis while attending the Flames' pro day on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update on Willis, one of the top QB prospects in the 2022 draft, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

The Commanders previously acquired quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

