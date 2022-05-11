X

    2022 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

    The Los Angeles Rams went all-in last season, acquiring Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, and the efforts paid off when they captured the Super Bowl LVI title in February.

    Now, amid an offseason of whirlwind player movement around the NFL as teams try to follow the Rams' aggressive model, the league will release the schedule for its 2022 regular season Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

    It's the second year of each team playing a 17-game slate. This season it's the NFC teams that will benefit from playing an extra home game after AFC squads held that edge in 2021.

    Each team's opponents are already known, so the schedule release simply puts the games in order and highlights which matchups will be featured in prime time. A few matchups have already been announced, including this year's International Series schedule.

    Below you'll find a list of the foes each team will face this season. That's followed by a closer look at some of the top stories ahead of the 2022 campaign.

    Team-by-Team Opponents

    Arizona Cardinals

    Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Buccaneers

    Road: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings

    Atlanta Falcons

    Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bears, Browns, Chargers, Steelers, 49ers

    Road: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks, Commanders

    Baltimore Ravens

    Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins

    Road: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets, Buccaneers

    Buffalo Bills

    Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Titans

    Road: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, Rams

    Carolina Panthers

    Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Steelers, 49ers

    Road: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Giants, Seahawks

    Chicago Bears

    Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Texans, Dolphins, Eagles, Commanders, 49ers

    Road: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets

    Cincinnati Bengals

    Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Chiefs, Dolphins

    Road: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cowboys, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans

    Cleveland Browns

    Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers

    Road: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins, Commanders

    Dallas Cowboys

    Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers

    Road: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Rams, Vikings, Titans

    Denver Broncos

    Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Jets, 49ers

    Road: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Panthers, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans

    Detroit Lions

    Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Jaguars, Dolphins, Eagles, Seahawks, Commanders

    Road: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets

    Green Bay Packers

    Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Rams, Titans

    Road: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Buccaneers, Commanders

    Houston Texans

    Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders

    Road: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bears, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Giants

    Indianapolis Colts

    Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Steelers, Commanders

    Road: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Vikings, Giants, Patriots

    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Giants

    Road: Texans, Colts, Titans, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Eagles, Commanders

    Kansas City Chiefs

    Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bills, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans

    Road: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, Bengals, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Buccaneers

    Las Vegas Raiders

    Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Patriots, 49ers

    Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Rams, Saints, Steelers, Seahawks, Titans

    Los Angeles Chargers

    Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins

    Road: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Texans, Colts, 49ers

    Los Angeles Rams

    Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders

    Road: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers

    Miami Dolphins

    Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Packers, Texans, Vikings, Steelers

    Road: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Chargers, 49ers

    Minnesota Vikings

    Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, Cowboys, Colts, Patriots, Giants, Jets

    Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Eagles, Commanders

    New England Patriots

    Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Colts

    Road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Vikings, Raiders, Steelers

    New Orleans Saints

    Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders, Rams, Vikings, Seahawks

    Road: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers

    New York Giants

    Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts

    Road: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Seahawks, Titans

    New York Jets

    Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars

    Road: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Seahawks

    Philadelphia Eagles

    Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Saints, Steelers, Titans

    Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers

    Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles

    San Francisco 49ers

    Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders

    Road: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Broncos, Raiders

    Seattle Seahawks

    Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Jets

    Road: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks

    Road: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Browns, Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers

    Tennessee Titans

    Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bengals, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, Giants

    Road: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders

    Washington Commanders

    Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Browns, Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Titans

    Road: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, 49ers

    Top Storylines for the 2022 NFL Season

    Rams Try to Build Dynasty After Super Bowl Win

    No NFL franchise has won back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005, and it's a feat accomplished by just six other teams in league history (the Steelers twice won two straight). That illustrates the uphill battle the Rams are facing ahead of the 2022 season.

    L.A. pushed its championship window wide open when it traded for Stafford last offseason, and the front office continued to swing for the fences with the in-season additions of Beckham and Miller.

    The Rams sacrificed future assets to maximize their chances, but nobody tends to care about draft picks when you're carrying the Lombardi Trophy around. General manager Les Snead even received a shoutout from Lakers superstar LeBron James for wearing a shirt that read: "F--k them picks."

    LeBron James @KingJames

    LEGEND! My type of guy!! <a href="https://t.co/QaHTlBAbJn">https://t.co/QaHTlBAbJn</a>

    As the old cliche goes, however, the NFL is a copycat league, and a lot of front offices around the league took note of the Rams' roster-building philosophy and spent the early portion of the offseason willing to move picks for upgrades, especially at quarterback.

    So not only is repeating as Super Bowl champions difficult, but L.A. has inspired the other NFL contenders to make a serious run at their crown this season.

    The Rams certainly have the talent to make another deep playoff run, led by Stafford and Aaron Donald, but there are no shortage of title hopefuls with a chance to steal the spotlight.

    Tom Brady Returns After Short-Lived Retirement

    Brady announced Feb. 1 he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings. Six weeks later, he decided retirement life wasn't all it was cracked up to be and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG <a href="https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm">pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm</a>

    The decision didn't come as a major surprise. The legendary quarterback refused to say he was officially retired during the short hiatus and was coming off another terrific season in 2021.

    Brady led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) while leading the Bucs to a 14-5 record last season. Those aren't the numbers of a player who's nearing the end of his effectiveness. He's still an MVP-caliber QB.

    So the 44-year-old is back looking to add on to a resume that's already made him a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and an eighth Super Bowl title as a player to extend the record he already owns is within reach.

    If Brady struggles, there will be obvious questions about why he didn't stay retired and would likely lead to his departure for good next offseason. It's hard to imagine that happening, though. The Bucs are once again loaded with playmaking talent, and he's shown no signs of physical decline. Expect another monster year from one of the NFL's GOATs.

    Whenever he does decide to hand up his cleats, Fox Sports already announced he'll take over as its lead NFL analyst.

    How Much Will AFC-NFC Disparity Impact Title Race?

    It's hard to remember a time in the NFL's recent history when there was a bigger difference between its two conferences on paper.

    The AFC is absolutely loaded with talent at the quarterback position, with the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson and Indianapolis Colts' Matt Ryan headlining the longtime NFC signal-callers who changed conferences during the offseason.

    Wilson and Ryan join a group that also includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Ryan Tannehill and Derek Carr. It's also possible the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa take a step forward this year.

    Meanwhile, the NFC has Brady, Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray alongside a lot of question marks.

    So, the path to earn a playoff berth appears far tougher in the AFC than the NFC, and there will likely be a team or two from the AFC that entered the year with legitimate championship aspirations that won't even qualify for the postseason.

    The conference disparity becomes less of an issue once it reaches the latter stages of the playoffs since all the teams left standing will be top-tier clubs, but getting to that stage is tough in its own right.

    And, at least for this year, it'll be a lot tougher in the AFC.

