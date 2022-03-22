Patrick Beverley, George Hill Fined for Altercation During Bucks vs. Timberwolves

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The NBA announced fines against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's game.

The incident began with Taurean Prince and Serge Ibaka, but Beverley "escalated the altercation" by shoving Ibaka. Hill joined the conflict by shoving Beverley.

Beverley was fined $20,000 for his behavior while Hill was fined $15,000. Both received technical fouls and were ejected in the first quarter.

The ejection was the fifth of Beverley's career, including from technical fouls. He's racked up over $400,000 worth of fines in 10 seasons.

The 33-year-old has developed a reputation for getting under opponent's skin, which continued Monday with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic:

It's a different situation for Hill, who was never ejected in his 14-year NBA career until Saturday. The technical foul was just his fourth in the last four seasons.

Minnesota swept Milwaukee in two games this season, but the squads won't meet again this year unless they both reach the NBA finals.