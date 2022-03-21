Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: 49ers Were Offered 2 Second-Round Draft Picks for QB

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told teams he received a trade offer of two second-round picks for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

It should be noted that it is in San Francisco's best interest for such an offer to be known around the league.

After all, it could motivate another team looking for a quarterback to offer even more in an effort to prevent being outbid. However, the quarterback market is also rapidly shrinking as the offseason progresses, so it could leave some fans wondering why the 49ers haven't accepted such an offer if it is truly on the table.

Florio reported the Indianapolis Colts were "the team regarded in league circles as the most interested," yet the Atlanta Falcons have since announced Monday that they traded Matt Ryan to the AFC South team in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick.

Atlanta then agreed to a two-year deal with Marcus Mariota.

The New Orleans Saints, who Florio also mentioned as a potential destination, may also be out after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported they re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal with $21 million in guarantees.

Throw in the fact that San Francisco may not look to trade anyone to the rival Seattle Seahawks, and those two second-round picks in exchange for a quarterback with health questions after undergoing shoulder surgery are probably looking enticing.

Garoppolo's durability is an issue after he played three games in 2018 because of a torn ACL and six games in 2020 because of ankle concerns. However, he appeared in 15 games during the 2021 campaign and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The numbers are adequate, but San Francisco seemed to scheme around him at times. The team was also loaded with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle leading the way yet fell one win short of the Super Bowl.

Trey Lance is the future for the 49ers after they traded up to select him No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but they still haven't traded the veteran Garoppolo.

Not even for two second-round picks.