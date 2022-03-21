Colts' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Reported Matt Ryan Trade

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Indianapolis Colts now have their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the Falcons are acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 third-round draft pick.

Ryan joins an offense that includes 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who took a big step forward in his second season.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris

WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis

WR: Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee

TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson

LT: Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Jordan Murray

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

RG: Matt Pryor, Will Fries

RT: Braden Smith, Will Fries, Carter O'Donnell

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti noted the Colts can execute this trade without having to make any cost-cutting maneuvers:

