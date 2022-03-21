Colts' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Reported Matt Ryan Trade

Colts' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Reported Matt Ryan TradeMarch 21, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts now have their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the Falcons are acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
Ryan joins an offense that includes 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who took a big step forward in his second season.
Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart—Offense
- QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan
- RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris
- WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis
- WR: Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee
- TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson
- LT: Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Jordan Murray
- LG: Quenton Nelson
- C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
- RG: Matt Pryor, Will Fries
- RT: Braden Smith, Will Fries, Carter O'Donnell
Depth chart courtesy of ESPN.com
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti noted the Colts can execute this trade without having to make any cost-cutting maneuvers:
Spotrac @spotrac
Matt Ryan is due to earn $23.75M cash in 2022, including a $7.5M roster bonus that vests end of day today. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> hold an estimated $40M of cap space right now. <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> are poised to take a $40.5M dead cap hit if this trade is processed. <a href="https://t.co/ReQZA6D5Nf">https://t.co/ReQZA6D5Nf</a>
