Colts' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Matt Ryan Trade

The Indianapolis Colts now have their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

Indianapolis acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 third-round draft pick on Monday, a deal first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Ryan joins an offense that includes 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who took a big step forward in his second season.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris

WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis

WR: Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee

TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Michael Jacobson

LT: Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Jordan Murray

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

RG: Matt Pryor, Will Fries

RT: Braden Smith, Will Fries, Carter O'Donnell

Depth chart courtesy of ESPN.com

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti noted the Colts can execute this trade without having to make any cost-cutting maneuvers:

Indianapolis was one Carson Wentz meltdown away from getting the playoffs in 2021. Almost any quarterback would've been an upgrade over his late-season play.

In terms of short-term value, it's tough for the Colts to do better than Ryan.

The 36-year-old threw for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes in 2021.

His numbers are even more impressive considering the Falcons traded longtime star receiver Julio Jones away before the season started and lost fellow wideout Calvin Ridley after only five games. Beyond rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, wideout Russell Gage and all-purpose running back Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta lacked passing-game weapons.

The concern for the Colts is that Ryan could age a little more like Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger than Tom Brady. Brees and Roethlisberger both made the postseason in their final year, but their limitations became more glaring as the season wore on and eventually became too much to overcome in the playoffs.

Ryan has been sacked 171 times over the past four years. That's the second-highest number in the league during that span, per Stathead. According to Pro Football Reference, the four-time Pro Bowler also set a career low in QBR (46.1) in 2021.

By comparison, Philip Rivers had thrown for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions with a 50.5 QBR in the season preceding his arrival in Indianapolis.

Ryan could rebound in 2022 now that he's surrounded by a better supporting cast. But Brady's longevity has somewhat skewed what fans should reasonably expect from aging quarterbacks.

While Ryan should make the Colts better than they were with Wentz, the difference may not be enough to get them the Super Bowl title they clearly covet.