Kenny Pickett's Hand Size Measurement Larger at Pro Day Than NFL Scouting Combine

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Kenny Pickett put on a show for scouts Monday at his pro day, looking to solidify his standing as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft class.

Of course, one of the big stories of the pre-draft season was Pickett's unusually small hand measurement at the scouting combine. This once again became a story on Monday:

Of note, his hand measured in at 8 ⅝", which is ⅛ of an inch bigger than his combine measurement.

The Pittsburgh star also showcased his arm strength with several successful deep balls:

The velocity was also on display on short attempts:

Those watching were impressed:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pickett is coming off a breakout season for Pittsburgh, totaling 4,319 passing yards with 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

It has put him in contention to be the first quarterback off the board in April's draft, with Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral among the other top options. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Pickett as the No. 3 quarterback in the class.

The pro day drew a lot of attention among NFL personnel, especially for teams seeking a quarterback this offseason:

The Carolina Panthers had an especially large contingent in attendance, including general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, per Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire.

Pickett will hope his passing ability will be enough to satisfy teams looking for a quarterback in this draft.