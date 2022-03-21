X

    Kenny Pickett's Hand Size Measurement Larger at Pro Day Than NFL Scouting Combine

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    Kenny Pickett put on a show for scouts Monday at his pro day, looking to solidify his standing as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft class.

    Of course, one of the big stories of the pre-draft season was Pickett's unusually small hand measurement at the scouting combine. This once again became a story on Monday:

    Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly

    Carolina GM Scott Fitterer called over Pickett so he can see his hands. Then made him hold the ball for QB coach Ben McAdoo. Seemed pleased with what he saw.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    For those who care about such things, Kenny Pickett is wearing two gloves during his pro day workout.

    Of note, his hand measured in at 8 ⅝", which is ⅛ of an inch bigger than his combine measurement.

    The Pittsburgh star also showcased his arm strength with several successful deep balls:

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Kenny Pickett is a backwards cap guy. With a Golden arm. <a href="https://t.co/ZqDgRLGdNt">pic.twitter.com/ZqDgRLGdNt</a>

    Johnny McGonigal @jmcgonigal9

    Kenny Pickett goes deep to Jordan Addison. Seen that once or twice. <a href="https://t.co/Z8AGRahtNa">pic.twitter.com/Z8AGRahtNa</a>

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Kenny Pickett showing off the arm strength with this throw. Went about 60 yards in the air. <a href="https://t.co/LvFhKddMIc">pic.twitter.com/LvFhKddMIc</a>

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    Kenny Pickett completes a 20-yard corner route to Taysir Mack at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitt</a> pro day: <a href="https://t.co/I3nrI118N3">pic.twitter.com/I3nrI118N3</a>

    Pitt Football @Pitt_FB

    Kenny Pickett at Pitt Pro Day 🎯 <br><br>All eyes on <a href="https://twitter.com/kennypickett10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KennyPickett10</a> 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/H2P?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#H2P</a> » <a href="https://t.co/6TdqLLgfdc">https://t.co/6TdqLLgfdc</a> <a href="https://t.co/1lYs6Lupuy">pic.twitter.com/1lYs6Lupuy</a>

    The velocity was also on display on short attempts:

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    The ball explodes out of Kenny Pickett’s hands <a href="https://t.co/IlgtHrZ9kV">pic.twitter.com/IlgtHrZ9kV</a>

    ACC Network @accnetwork

    Kenny Pickett is ballin' out on <a href="https://twitter.com/Pitt_FB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pitt_FB</a> Pro Day 💪 <a href="https://t.co/mpgv0Av787">pic.twitter.com/mpgv0Av787</a>

    Those watching were impressed:

    Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly

    Pickett spot on with the deep ball so far.

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    Kenny Pickett’s effort today was for all intents flawless. He ran through a 56-throw script, one that ran from anticipation throws to those that showed off his arm strength. He had meetings w/ eight teams from 9am-9:30pm yesterday (dinner was on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>!) and has more today.

    Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy

    . <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a> says there is a "Sizable gap" between Kenny Pickett and the rest of the QB class in terms of throwing with anticipation

    Pickett is coming off a breakout season for Pittsburgh, totaling 4,319 passing yards with 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

    It has put him in contention to be the first quarterback off the board in April's draft, with Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral among the other top options. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Pickett as the No. 3 quarterback in the class.

    The pro day drew a lot of attention among NFL personnel, especially for teams seeking a quarterback this offseason:

    Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

    Big NFL contingent of coaches &amp; execs in attendance for Kenny Pickett’s pro-day:<br><br>OC- Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Commanders<br><br>QB- Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Saints, Giants, Eagles, Seahawks, Titans, Commanders<br><br>GM: Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Commanders<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDraftStartsInMOBILE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE</a> <a href="https://t.co/lCkwXOJtfi">pic.twitter.com/lCkwXOJtfi</a>

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    Nine QB coaches have RSVPed to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Pitt_FB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pitt_FB</a> Pro Day, where <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a>’ top QB Kenny Pickett will be throwing: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>. <br>Full coverage coming on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>!

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    Matt Rhule is front and center, next to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, as Kenny Pickett throws. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> GM Scott Fitterer and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> GM Terry Fontenot are right behind them, and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> OC Matt Canada is behind them… ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/Pitt_FB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pitt_FB</a>⁩ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/m7ELu0WmGR">pic.twitter.com/m7ELu0WmGR</a>

    Rich Walsh KDKA @RichieWalsh

    Carolina Head Coach Matt Rhule talking to Kenny Pickett. Carolina needs a QB has a ton of interest in Pickett. <a href="https://twitter.com/KDKA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDKA</a> <a href="https://t.co/45Q2KApLBD">pic.twitter.com/45Q2KApLBD</a>

    Rich Walsh KDKA @RichieWalsh

    Art Rooney II was here watching Pickett throw <a href="https://twitter.com/KDKA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDKA</a> <a href="https://t.co/T82DvIJL6s">pic.twitter.com/T82DvIJL6s</a>

    The Carolina Panthers had an especially large contingent in attendance, including general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, per Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire. 

    Pickett will hope his passing ability will be enough to satisfy teams looking for a quarterback in this draft.    

