Mark Adams, Tommy Lloyd Headline 2022 Men's Naismith COY Finalists

Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Monday that Texas Tech's Mark Adams, Providence's Ed Cooley, Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd have been named finalists for the 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award.

All four led their respective schools to the NCAA tournament this season. Arizona, Providence and Texas Tech have each reached the Sweet 16.

