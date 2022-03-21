Colin Kaepernick, Saints WR Jalen McCleskey Coordinate Workout amid Comeback Attempt

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Colin Kaepernick is finding plenty of support as he tries to work his way back to the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback appeared to set up a workout with New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey, who reached out on Twitter:

This comes after Kaepernick posted a video of himself working out with Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett:

Both the Seahawks and Saints could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason with few proven options on the roster. Drew Lock is seemingly at the top of the depth chart for Seattle after it traded Russell Wilson, while New Orleans could turn to Taysom Hill after failing to land Deshaun Watson.

Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since the 2016 season when he finished with 16 passing touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games. He notably took a knee during the national anthem before the start of games that year in protest of racial injustice, and he has gone unsigned since.

The 34-year-old is hoping to return this season and said he is "in the best shape of his life," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.