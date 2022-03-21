Patriots Rumors: Leonard Fournette, Malcolm Butler to Visit New England

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are bringing free-agent running back Leonard Fournette in for a visit Monday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Fournette ran for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores in 14 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. His 4.5 yards per carry were a career high.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Malcolm Butler is working out for the Patriots as well.

Butler spent four years in New England, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama. Largely remembered for his game-clinching interception in Super Bowl XLIX, he reached the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was voted second-team All-Pro the next season.

The 32-year-old last played in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans, finishing with career-high 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season but left the team because of a "personal situation."

His tenure with in New England ended in odd circumstances with not being played for a single defensive snap in the team's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported there isn't any lingering ill will:

The Patriots' interest in Fournette is a little surprising because running back doesn't seem to be a pressing need.

New England was eighth in rushing offense (126.5 yards per game) one year ago.

Damien Harris went for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, while Rhamondre Stevenson had 606 yards and five scores as a rookie. The former was fifth in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at Football Outsiders.

Fournette has been a long-term target for head coach Bill Belichick, though. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported the Patriots were interested in the 2017 first-round pick after the Jacksonville Jaguars let him go following the 2019 season.

Neither Harris (18 receptions, 132 yards) nor Stevenson (14 receptions, 123 yards) was much of a receiver out of the backfield. Perhaps Belichick envisions Fournette fitting into the backfield as a complement to what the team already has.

Strengthening the running game and operating with more two-back sets could be a bit of a safeguard against Mac Jones as well if he struggles in his second season. Jones justified Belichick's decision to make him the Week 1 starter, but his final numbers (3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions) weren't exceptional.

If nothing else, having Fournette would certainly come in handy during those windy nights in Western New York.