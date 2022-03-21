Domantas Sabonis to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury Suffered in Kings' Loss to Suns

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

The Sacramento Kings lost more than Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Domantas Sabonis was ruled out for the remainder of the 127-124 overtime loss with a knee injury after he played 31 minutes, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Sabonis will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Sabonis impressed before the injury and finished with a double-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

Sacramento acquired the forward in a February trade with the Indiana Pacers. He came to the Kings along with Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick, while the Pacers landed Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Trading the 22-year-old Haliburton was surprising considering the Kings aren't contenders this season, but Sabonis is an impact player in his own right at 25-years-old with two All-Star selections on his resume. He entered Sunday's game averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists a night as a triple-double threat every time he steps on the floor.

Sacramento is 25-48 on the campaign and not a playoff contender, so there is no need to rush Sabonis back at this point.

Having him healthy and ready to go by the start of the 2022-23 campaign is far more important than having him on the court as the Kings play out the rest of the string this season.

With that in mind, look for Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu to see more playing time if Sabonis is sidelined.