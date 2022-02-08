Report: Domantas Sabonis to Kings, Tyrese Haliburton to Pacers in 6-Player Trade

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Indiana Pacers reportedly traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a deal that involved six players and a draft pick.

Here are the full details of the trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sacramento receives: Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick

Indiana receives: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson



Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, has averaged 18.9 points on 58.0 percent shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his sixth NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder traded him and Victor Oladipo to the Pacers for Paul George in 2017.

Indiana signed Sabonis to a four-year, $74.9 million contract extension in October 2019, per Spotrac, which runs through 2023-24.

Last season, the 34-38 Pacers failed to make the NBA's postseason and had only their second losing season in 10 years. The disappointing end to the 2020-21 campaign saw the Washington Wizards crush the Pacers in the play-in tournament to earn the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff seed.

That led to the Pacers parting ways with head coach Nate Bjorkgren after one season. Ex-Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who previously led the Pacers from 2003-07, took his place.

However, the coaching change has not lead to greater success yet. Indiana currently has a 19-36 record, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers clearly felt the time was right another seismic change as they trade their two-time All-Star and hope for better days. As for the Kings, they get a proven nightly 20-10 threat.

The Kings are struggling once again as they stare down the possibility of missing the playoffs for the 16th straight year. They fired head coach Luke Walton and promoted Alvin Gentry to interim head coach, but they're still under .500 since. Sacramento sits at 20-35 and 13th in the West.

Sacramento apparently felt as though it needed to make a drastic change. Bringing in a productive low-post player like Sabonis could make a huge difference.

Only one Kings player—De'Aaron Fox—is averaging at least 20 points per game this year. Adding Sabonis gives Fox a wingman who can do just that as the Kings look to improve a mediocre offense that ranks 21st in efficiency, per NBA.com.

Sabonis could also help one of the NBA's worst defenses. He currently sports a positive defensive box plus-minus, per Basketball Reference. The Kings are 29th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.

The Kings needed to make a big move to jump-start their season in the hopes of finally breaking their 15-year postseason drought. Adding Sabonis may help them do just that.