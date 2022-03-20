Iga Swiatek Defeats Maria Sakkari to Win 2022 Indian Wells Women's Final

Robert Prange/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, over Maria Sakkari to win the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday in Indian Wells, California.

Serving for the match, Swiatek hit a forehand winner down the line to seal the victory.

This is already the Pole's second win of the season on the heels of her triumph in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Swiatek might be the 2020 French Open champion and two spots higher in the WTA rankings, but Sakkari has had the head-to-head edge. The 26-year-old Greek won their first three meetings before Swiatek finally got in the win column last month in Qatar.

The conditions at Indian Wells weren't ideal, with a steady wind blowing through the stadium. As a result, neither player could find much consistency on serve.

Sakkari and Swiatek combined for 10 double faults in the first set alone. They also each won 42 percent of their total service points.

With the first set deadlocked at four games apiece, Swiatek held serve for just the second time. That put the pressure on Sakkari to respond in kind and prolong the opening frame.

Instead, Swiatek created three break-point opportunities in the game. During a rally in the third, Sakkari hit a backhand into the net to fall one set behind. That was her 20th unforced error to that point.

A pair of unforced errors by Sakkari in the second game had her on the ropes again as Swiatek was staring at a set point. The No. 6 seed battled back to hold serve.

But Sakkari was unable to fend off her opponent when she was back on serve as Swiatek jumped ahead 3-1 with a service break.

It was a turning point in the set as Sakkari had a break point of her own in the previous game. She could've easily been up two games herself. The setback proved to be too much, as Swiatek took full control.

Particularly when she was able to load up on one of her forehands from the baseline, Sakkari could be untouchable at times.

But Swiatek did a great job of targeting the backhand, and that led Sakkari's unforced error count to climb.

It was quite a statement performance from one of tennis' brighter stars, and her calm demeanor in finals belies her age (20):

The Miami Open is the next stop for the WTA. Ashleigh Barty won the last two installments of the tournament but has withdrawn from the field.

Barty's absence could open the door for Sakkari or Swiatek to make another deep run and build momentum before the clay-court season swings into gear.