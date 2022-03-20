Broncos' Randy Gregory Says Cowboys Owners Acted in 'Bad Faith' in Deleted Tweet

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Days after leaving the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Randy Gregory has some very critical things to say about how the team's ownership handled the process.

In a series of tweets that included some deleted ones, Gregory said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "acted in bad faith" with how they tried to negotiate his contract:

After one fan replied that Gregory sounded "upset," he clapped back that it was the Cowboys "toxic fan base" that thinks he owes them anything:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.