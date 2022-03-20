Broncos' Randy Gregory Says Cowboys Owners Acted in 'Bad Faith' in Deleted Tweet

Broncos' Randy Gregory Says Cowboys Owners Acted in 'Bad Faith' in Deleted TweetMarch 21, 2022
Days after leaving the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Randy Gregory has some very critical things to say about how the team's ownership handled the process.
In a series of tweets that included some deleted ones, Gregory said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "acted in bad faith" with how they tried to negotiate his contract:
Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate
New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> pass-rusher Randy Gregory says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> owner Jerry Jones “acted in bad faith” during the free agency process. <a href="https://t.co/KoJoxKPicq">pic.twitter.com/KoJoxKPicq</a>
After one fan replied that Gregory sounded "upset," he clapped back that it was the Cowboys "toxic fan base" that thinks he owes them anything:
