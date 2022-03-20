X

    Broncos' Randy Gregory Says Cowboys Owners Acted in 'Bad Faith' in Deleted Tweet

    Adam WellsMarch 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Brandon Wade

    Days after leaving the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Randy Gregory has some very critical things to say about how the team's ownership handled the process. 

    In a series of tweets that included some deleted ones, Gregory said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "acted in bad faith" with how they tried to negotiate his contract:

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> pass-rusher Randy Gregory says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> owner Jerry Jones “acted in bad faith” during the free agency process. <a href="https://t.co/KoJoxKPicq">pic.twitter.com/KoJoxKPicq</a>

    After one fan replied that Gregory sounded "upset," he clapped back that it was the Cowboys "toxic fan base" that thinks he owes them anything:

    Randy Gregory @RandyGregory_4

    Nah that’s your toxic fan base that believe I owe them and their team something lol

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

