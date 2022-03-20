Jimmy, Dee Haslam Explain Browns Trading for Deshaun Watson Following Backlash

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File

The Cleveland Browns released statements from key members of the organization after they officially announced a trade to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Watson's move comes after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him on nine criminal complaints related to allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct toward women he hired for massage sessions. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits.

The Browns have received backlash for the trade and giving the quarterback a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract amid the ongoing legal proceedings. Below are the statements.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam:

General manager Andrew Berry:

Head coach Kevin Stefanski:

Cleveland desperately sought an upgrade over Baker Mayfield at the NFL's most important position. The 2018 first overall pick enjoyed some promising stretches across three-plus years as the team's starter, but he never fully established himself as a franchise quarterback.

So the Browns opted to jump into the Watson sweepstakes, which accelerated quickly after the grand jury's decision was announced March 11. Their decision to give him the most guaranteed money in league history was likely a major factor in the QB's choice, as he held a no-trade clause and controlled his future.

Now, the organization is trying to navigate the negative reaction to the deal. Here's a sampling of some recent stories:

The overarching theme is Cleveland was willing to look past the surrounding circumstances because of the quarterback's football talent.

Watson, who was a healthy inactive for the entire 2021 season with the Texans while the legal process played out, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) the last time he took the field in 2020.

From a purely football perspective, he's a massive upgrade for the Browns and allows them to keep pace in an AFC that's loaded with quarterback talent heading into the 2022 season.

The question is whether that's the only thing that really matters in the NFL, and the answer on almost every occasion is seemingly yes. Players with talent and the potential to help a team win are always in high demand, off-the-field issues be damned.

Watson wasn't indicted by the grand jury, and he's vowed to fight the civil lawsuits, but the fact that Cleveland was willing to make such a massive financial commitment with the civil cases pending and the potential for NFL punishment looming raised eyebrows.

The statements from the Browns brass centered around having done the necessary background investigations to feel comfortable moving forward with the trade.

All told, while the deal may help Cleveland win more football games, how it fares in the court of public opinion could be a different story.