Davante Adams Thanks Packers, Fans in Instagram Post After Trade to Raiders

Davante Adams sent a thank you message to the Green Bay Packers and fans on Instagram Saturday after his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"To the city of Green Bay and it’s fans…putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Adams wrote. "From day one, you welcomed a kid from the Bay with open arms and made me and my family feel at home there. I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I've made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years."

Adams has spent his entire eight-year career with the Packers, but will start a new chapter after the Raiders sent Green Bay a first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for the receiver. The 29-year-old also received a new five-year, $141.25 million contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

The 2014 second-round draft pick has been one of the top receivers in the NFL in recent seasons, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last five years. He was named first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, totaling 238 catches for 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns during this stretch.

Adams was grateful to the organization for giving him a chance, while he also thanked his Packers teammates.

"The relationships I've made here will stick with me for the rest of my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have gone to battle with you every Sunday," he wrote.

Personal relationships could be a story in in his new location as well as Adams reunites with Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.